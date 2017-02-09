A flurry of executive orders by Trump aroused a roar and ruckus around the globe. Ever since taking the oath, Trump is busy in his whimsical decisions. In his bid to make ‘America Great Again’, he has caused a commotion in the entire world by issuing bizarre and irksome executive decrees. The obnoxious list goes as follows; Trump has dismantled the Obamacare; earned wrath of his judiciary on the Muslim ban issue; enraged Australian premier, Malcolm Turnball, on refugees dispute; criticised German Chancellor, Angela Merkel; threatened China by questioning the One-China Policy; angered Iran by imposing sanctions on it; derailed the peace process in the Middle East by declaring to shift the US embassy to Jerusalem; sent a shock-wave to Mexico by reiterating his plan to build a wall on the Mexican border; irked the entire Muslim world by banning the nationals from seven Islamic countries from entering into the US; vowed to revoke the trade deals struck by the previous US administration; endangered the efforts to pacify the threatening global warming and issued a Tsunami-warning to climate change pacts.

The tone and tenor of the ongoing events forebodes a bleak and murky future of the world. It seems improbable that the US, Trump and the rest of the world will be in a position to tread together for a longer period. The writing on the wall makes a clarion call that of the two, Trump or the US, one will have to pack sooner or later. So, Donald Trump is in a dire need to sail in safe harbours by tailoring himself in accordance with the existing realities.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

0



0







Trump’s America was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184913-Trumps-America/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Trump’s America" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184913-Trumps-America.