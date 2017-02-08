Islamabad

Health is one of the most basic human rights and the health problems of Pakistan are unending. The major focus of Pakistan has been on the curative and treatment services due to which we have been unable to strengthen our health systems to date.

With a current population of over 180 million and with projections of more than 220 million by the year 2020, we will not be able to resolve our health issues by building more hospitals and producing more physicians. This is similar to treating those who are unwell and then sending them back to the same community so as to make them unwell again.

Prevention is the only option for Pakistan's current health problems. These were the thoughts of Maj. Gen. (r) Prof Dr. Abdul Qadir Usmani, HI (M), who recently joined the Institute of Health & Management Sciences, Islamabad, as the Dean of Public Health, while talking to this scribe.

Maj. Gen. (r) Prof Dr. Abdul Qadir Usmani, HI (M) further added that Pakistan is facing double burden of disease, both communicable and non communicable, and that diseases are on a rise in our country. Added to these are the injuries and deaths contributed by road traffic crashes, which make the headlines of every leading newspaper daily.

He emphasised the importance of prevention and public health by further mentioning that no country can make progress in any field until its health systems are strengthened and the only way that health systems can be strengthened is by focusing on disease prevention and health promotion.

The Chairman of the Institute, Dr. Muhammad Usman Khan, talking to this scribe said that the aim of his Institute is to promote public health in Pakistan and yield sound public health professionals which can contribute in making the health status of Pakistani population better in coming years. The Institute of Health & Management Sciences, Islamabad is currently conducting Master of Science in Public Health and Doctor of Physical Therapy programme in affiliation with Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University.

