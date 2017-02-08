Shahbaz all praise for CPEC security

LAHORE

Commandant Special Security Division (SSD) Maj Gen Abid Rafique called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and informed him about security arrangements for Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. The CM expressed satisfaction over excellent security arrangements of SSD. They reiterated their resolve to ensure foolproof security of projects of CPEC.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the CPEC is proving to be the game changer for Pakistan and China is making huge investment of 50 billion dollars under the CPEC. He said: “CPEC is our collective destination and it will benefit the whole nation. Magnificent progress is being registered on the CPEC due to collective measures of the political and military leadership.” He said the SSD has taken measures in an effective manner for the security of the CPEC and Commandant SSD Maj Gen Abid Rafique and his team deserve praise and greetings. “To achieve the joint objective of the CPEC, we have to move forward with excellent coordination. All projects under CPEC are being completed speedily and CPEC has opened new avenues of investment in Pakistan.”

He said the Punjab government has also established the Special Protection Unit for the security of CPEC projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Maj Gen Abid Rafique said the security of CPEC is in safe hands and we are working jointly for the completion of projects. Provincial Minister for Anti-Terrorism Col Muhammad Ayub, secretary interior Azam Suleman, Additional Inspector General Operations Punjab Arif Nawaz, Brigadier Commander Special Security Division Brigadier Waseem, Brigadier Maqbool and senior civilian and military officials were present.

rural areas: Shahbaz Sharif has said in the fourth phase of Khadam-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme (KPRRP), more roads will be constructed in south Punjab.

Talking to elected public representatives, the CM said during three and a half years term of the PML-N government is witness to transparency and special attention has been paid on the top standards during the completion of all projects. He said the Khadam-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme (KPRRP) is the mega project of billions of rupees of the country’s history which focuses on development of rural areas by rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads there. The CM said the government has adopted zero tolerance policy towards corruption that is delivering positive results and international institutions also recognised reduction in corruption in Pakistan, and a recent report by the Transparency International issued from Germany is another important development in this regard. He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is treading the same path that was the dream of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal due to which the country is economically stabilised. He said unmatched achievements have been registered in the war against terrorism and now Pakistan is more secure and peaceful compared to 2013.

He said development in rural and urban areas is the policy of the government and the KPRRP will boost economic activity in rural areas and result in development and progress. He said agriculture sector has been given special incentives and transportation facilities in rural area have also been increased.

