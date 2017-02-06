Iran earn consolation wins

ISLAMABAD: The dead final day belonged to Iran as the visitors won both the reverse singles to concede the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group II tie 2-3 to Pakistan at the Pakistan Sports Complex hard courts following third and the last day on Sunday.

With the tie already grabbed by the hosts, non-playing team captain Rashid Malik decided to field reserves Abid Ali Akbar and Abid Mushtaq. Both however lost to Iranian opponents in matches that were reduced to three sets each.

Nadaf Hamid Reza who was not originally named in the Iranian Davis Cup team beat Abid Ali Akbar 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3 in the first reverse singles with Shahin Khaledan outplaying Abid Mushtaq in straight sets 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Abid Akbar was not in best of rhythm and seemed lacking the true match practice. Though winning the first set on tie break following one break each, Hamid exploited his weaknesses and erratic approach to perfection in the next two sets winning 6-4, 6-3. One break in each set was enough to give Iranian back-to-back sets and match.

Despite being the tallest of the Pakistan players, Abid Akbar never looked keen to win points on his serve — a weakness that always gives extra cushion to the opponents on hard court. His ground shots also lacked the real punch as he hardly made use of easy forehand drives opportunities.

“I admit my fault. I was not able to put in my best efforts in the match possibly that was more because I joined the training camps late.

“My shots were not getting to the place where I wanted them to. My serves were also not to my liking. I would definitely try to improve my game in days to come,” Abid Akbar said.

Rashid however was happy with his show saying that Abid Akbar could improve by playing more matches. “That was why I decided to play reserves because these players need exposure. Losing is their first lesson. Hopefully they will improve their game further in future.”

Same was the case with Abid Mushtaq who played well and got couple of first set points against Khaledan before losing it on tie break. Abid Mushtaq who looked heavy on feet also happened to be weak on back hand and overhead smashes. He missed some of sitters when it came to playing on the backhand and even could not comprehend the true trajectory of lobs send in by Khaledan on crucial stage of the match.

Rashid wanted him to work on his physique if he desired to play long for the country. “I have to admit here that both Abids need to work more on their fitness. If you are a professional player you should know how much training you require each day and what type of diet you are to eat. Fitness is a key to success in every game,” he said.

Once Abid Mushtaq lost the first set against Khaledan, he was nowhere in the second set which Iranian easily won 6-3.

While Aqeel won the first singles, Aisam followed it up by winning the second singles on Friday. Both then combined in to give Pakistan an unassailable 3-0 lead by winning doubles on Saturday. Pakistan now look forward to the winner of Vietnam and Hong Kong tie for Group-II semi-finals to be played in Pakistan from April 7-9.

