Over three dozen suspects held

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Police carried out a search operation in the Subzazar area and arrested 19 Afghans. The arrested persons had failed to produce their identification papers for checking. Police have shifted them to some undisclosed location for investigation. Similarly, police conducted search operation in the Green Town area and arrested 25 suspects, including Afghanis and Pathans.

Teenager commits suicide

By our correspondent

HARIPUR: A teenage boy committed suicide after his father scolded him over a domestic issue in Banda Munir Khan village here on Sunday. The Saddar police quoted father of the deceased as saying that Haseeb, 16, did not go to school regularly. On Sunday morning, he and his wife scolded Haseeb and insisted him to go to school regularly and take interest in household chores.The father said that instead, Haseeb went to a room and hanged himself with the ceiling fan. The police registered the case and started investigation.

Spurious medicines seized, three held

By our correspondent

JAMRUD: The political administration seized spurious medicines in Jamrud bazaar and arrested three shopkeepers on Sunday, official sources said. After receiving information about spurious medicines in Jamrud bazaar, the Khassadar personnel conducted raids on the medicine shops and arrested three shopkeepers. The shops were sealed and the accused sent to the lockup in Jamrud.

Three of a family shot dead in Nowshera

By our correspondent

NOWSHERA: Three members of a family were killed over a petty issue in the Dag Besud area in the limits of the Pabbi Police Station on Sunday, police said. They said that a scuffle erupted during a cricket match between the players of two teams led by Fayyaz Ali and Shariq Khan. A jirga of elders had settled the issue. However, Shariq Khan, Alamzeb, Sohail, Kishwar and Basit allegedly opened fire on Fayyaz, Izharullah and their mother Badama Bibi when they were on their way to one of their relatives house, killing all the three on the spot. The accused managed to flee the scene. Meanwhile, Sohail Khan reported to the police that he and Kishwar were present at home when his rival group, including Gul Mast Khan, Rabnawaz and Nusrat fired at him, leaving Kishwar injured. The police arrested Gul Mast Khan and Kishwar Khan in injured condition. However, Kishwar managed to flee the scene. The police registered the case and started an investigation.

Murder case solved in Swabi

By Muhammad Farooq

SWABI: The district police have solved the murder case of a woman killed six days ago in far-flung Utla village, officials said on Sunday. On January 24, Muhammad Saqi of Katgram village registered an FIR, saying that his wife shot herself inside her house. DPS, Topi Circle, Ijaz Abazai, constituted a team led by SHO Liaqat for investigation. The police arrested Saqi and his brother Muhammad Raziq. When contacted, Liaqat said that husband of the slain woman admitted that he killed his wife due to domestic issues. Meanwhile, the police also arrested three people in different criminal cases. SHO Liaqat Shah said that they have arrested two people in the murder case of Mujahid Khan, a taxicab killed near Bisak road four days ago. The snatched car and a pistol were also recovered from them.

Rockets fired at sugar mills in DI Khan

By our correspondent

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified persons fired rockets at the Chashma Sugar Mills in Ramak early on Sunday, police sources said. They said that gunmen fired rocket at the Chashma Sugar Mills No-II in Ramak. The security guard of the mills returned the fire, forcing the attackers to escape. However, no loss of life or property was reported in the attack. The police launched a search operation in the area after the attack. They recovered hand grenades and pieces of RPG and other explosive material. It is worth mentioning here that the same mill had been targetted in the past as well.

Two injured in Jamrud cylinder blast

By our correspondent

JAMRUD: Two labourers were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a godown in Jamrud tehsil on Sunday, officials said. According to political administration officials, a gas cylinder exploded in a junk godown in Shahkas area, injuring two people. The Khassadar personnel reached the spot, rushed the injured to a hospital and registered a case. Hospital sources said the condition of both the labourers is normal.

Girl set on fire as kidnapping bid foiled in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: A tragic incident occurred in Rawalpindi where unidentified people torched a six-year-old girl after dousing petrol on her. Five persons threw petrol on Erum in Dhok Rata area and set her on fire and later she was shifted to a hospital in critical condition. Sources said the culprits attempted to kidnap the girl and when they failed in their bid, they set her on fire. The girl’s uncle in his statement told the police that the incident is a result of old enmity as a few days ago two family members were also attacked.

Man kills brother in Charsadda

By our correspondent

CHARSADDA: A man allegedly shot dead his brother over a monetary issue in the Kadakhel area on Sunday, official sources said. They said that one Munsif, son of Azam Khan, fired at his brother Safeerullah in the limits of the Battagram Police Station, killing him instantly. The accused managed to flee the scene. The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Charsadda for autopsy and later handed over to the family members for burial. The police registered the case and started an investigation.

Two cops killed in Dera Murad Jamali

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Two police personnel including a sub-inspector were killed while another injured in a firing incident in the Naseerabad area of Dera Murad Jamali. Unidentified armed men opened fire on a police mobile patrolling in the Naseerabad area. The cops received bullet wounds. The injured were shifted to a hospital where two of the injured succumbed to their injuries. Police have started investigating into the incident.

Police bust gang, recover nine bikes

By our correspondent

HARIPUR: The city police have busted a gang of motorbike thieves and recovered nine stolen bikes, the police said on Sunday. A police party led by SHO City Police Station Sabir Khan raided the houses of four members of the gang on Saturday night. During the raid, the police party recovered nine motorbikes of new models from the possession of Shakeel and Ishtiaq, residents of Makhan Colony. However, two other accused Mazhar and Essa managed to flee, the police claimed. A case was registered against the accused.

