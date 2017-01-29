Gas shortage has swiftly entered Karachi. The whole city is facing the problem. Low-gas pressure has created a lot of difficulties for residents. As an alternative, people use gas cylinders which add financial burdens on the people. The poor simply cannot afford having an alternative source of gas supply. How will the country become a developed country when it cannot provide the basic facilities like water, gas and electricity?

Several complaints have been made to the SSGC, but to no avail. The government is now requested to resolve the problem of gas crisis in the city.

Syeda Maria

Karachi

