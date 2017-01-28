Islamabad

The Millennial Olympiad TMO 2017 in Rawalpindi commenced with an uproar full of fun and frolic at The Millennium University College (TMUC) Springs, Bahria Town, says a press release.

The 3-day mega fest was inaugurated by several competitions and 500 plus Participants from over 15 institutions around the twin cities, taking part in 12 exciting competitions which include - Cricket, Football, Badminton, Snooker, Battle of the Bands, Battle of the Fandoms, Minute to Win It, Talent Show, Console Gaming and Table Tennis. The social events begin with a concert by the prominent Josh band, followed by the Mohenjo Daro to Rajhastan Theme Night, as well the signature Millennial Fashion show, all to take place this weekend! TMO’17 is an initiative of the bright and enthusiastic students of TMUC Bahria Springs.

The Opening Ceremony was presided over by the honorable Ambassador of Portugal Joao Sabido Costa, Ambassador of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Win Naing and Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, Chief Executive Roots Millennium Schools & The Millennium University Colleges, Pakistan. Both Ambassadors pronounced the aim of The Millennial Olympiad 2017 is to inspire youth to help shape the world based on justice, solidarity, liberty, dignity, harmony and prosperity for all. During both respected addresses, the Ambassadors appreciated the initiative of the students and encouraged the youth of Pakistan to become the agents of change through engagement in student initiatives on national and international forums.

Chief Executive Faisal Mushtaq stressed upon the significance of youth for their ideas, initiative and implementations. He encouraged the school environment to continue their ever-expansive support for the personal and professional development of the leaders of tomorrow, as his fiercely motivating speech enhanced the students’ spirit of patriotism and nationalism. The ceremony also included speeches by TMO’17 President Subhan Naseem, who profoundly thanked the event sponsors.

The opening ceremony included a lively performance by the host team, which the audience and honorary guests thoroughly enjoyed. The commencement of the football and volleyball tournaments followed the ceremony. TMUC Bahria Springs won the football match, and hope to continue marking their territory in Rawalpindi! The festivities will go on to the concert by JOSH, and continue to highlight sports activities in the morning with the social events at night.

“The students of TMUC Bahria Springs have put their heart into ensuring the success of this event, and are enjoying every minute of it”, says Sameen Ahmed, Student Affairs Coordinator and TMO’17 Olympiad organizer.

