ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the Muslim World was passing through a turbulent phase in the history while facing economic stagnation, internal divisions and violent conflicts.

“This is the right time for closer and consistent parliamentary engagement to restrain the descent into chaos of the Muslim world,” he said while talking to delegation headed by Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Islamic Consultative Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran Allauddin Boroujerdi, who called on the Speaker at Parliament House on Thursday.

Ambassador of Iran in Pakistan, Mehdi Honardoost was also present in the meeting. The NA Speaker termed Pak-Iran parliamentary engagement as ‘highly imperative’ for cohesion of the entire region.

He said that Iran and Pakistan were bonded in the eternal ties of religion, culture and history and there was commonality of views and perceptions of both the countries on all regional and global issues. He also expressed the need for increase of contacts between the parliamentarians and political leadership of the two countries as well as people to people contact.

Talking to the Iranian Parliamentary delegation, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq outlined that Pakistan had embarked upon a regional focus in the pursuit of shared prosperity. “Iran shines prominently in strategic calculations of Pakistan’s parliamentary diplomacy and recommended frequent exchange of delegations to assign substantive meanings to inter-parliamentary relations,” he added. The NA Speaker reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to consolidate all encompassing brotherly relations between Iran and Pakistan and urged for enhancing trade and people to people relations. He highlighted that Pakistan had always played a leading role to promote unity among the Muslim world and continue to leverage its influence for promoting cohesion, cooperation and collaboration amongst the Muslim countries.

Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Islamic Consultative Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran Allauddin Boroujerdi conveyed his firm commitment to collaborate with Pakistan’s parliament in quest of more robust and diversified relations between the two countries. He added that Iran considered Pakistan as its partner for peace in the region and expressed his hope that in future both nations would continue to chart the paths of prosperity together.

He reiterated Ayaz Sadiq’s proposal for diversification of trade and economic relations and urged for comprehensive engagement of the parliamentary committees to explore the avenues for mutual cooperation.

