More rains, snowfall predicted

LAHORE

City witnessed a partly cloudy Monday while Met office predicted entry of a strong westerly wave in the country, which will produce heavy rains and snowfall till Thursday in various cities.

Met officials said the new weather system is expected to produce more rains/snowfall in the country till Thursday. They predicted that rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at number of places in Balochistan, while at scattered places in KP, Fata, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, DG Khan, Sukkur, Larkana divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

On Monday, weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country while rain and snowfall occurred in Malakand, Quetta divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. They said rain was recorded at Kalam, and Pattan (03mm), Chitral (02mm), Dalbandin and Quetta (01mm) and Shaheed Benazirabad (01mm) while snowfall was reported in Kalam (1.5inch), Astore (0.6inch) and Malam Jabba (0.5inch).

Monday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -09°C while in Parachinar it was -07°C, in Kalat, Malam Jabba and Gupis it was -06°C and in Astore and Bagrote it was -03°C. In Lahore, minimum temperature was 5.8°C, maximum was 19°C and humidity level remained 38 percent. Meanwhile, in a weather alert, Met officials said the new westerly system, which entered the country is very strong and predicted that in Balochistan, rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at a number of places from Monday to Wednesday while heavy snowfall is expected over the hills of Quetta, Zhob and Kalat divisions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Sindh, rain with thunderstorm is expected at scattered places of the province on Tuesday and Wednesday while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Fata, rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at most of the places from Monday to Thursday. Intermittent heavy snowfall may occur over the hills of Fata, Malakand and Hazara divisions on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Met officials predicted that in Punjab/Islamabad rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at a number of places from Monday to Thursday. Intermittent heavy snowfall may occur over the hills of Murree and Galliyat from Tuesday to Thursday while in Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at a number of places from Monday to Thursday. Intermittent heavy snowfall may occur over the hills of GB and Kashmir from Tuesday to Thursday.

Met office warned that intermittent rain may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of KP, GB and Kashmir. Isolated heavy falls may generate flash floods in the local streams of Balochistan. They said following expected heavy snowfall in mountain areas, public is advised to follow NDMA/NHA instructions on road conditions. All authorities concerned are advised to remain alert during the coming week, Met office concluded.

