LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has given approval for installation of LED streamers in Lahore and other major cities of the province. The CM gave this approval while chairing a meeting to review progress on various steps taken for the beautification of major cities of the province including Lahore.

The CM gave instructions that all necessary steps must be taken for the installation of LED streamers on the poles. The CM said: “For the beautification of cities, the institutions concerned would have to work innovatively and for this instead of traditional methods we have to adopt new and innovative techniques to beautify our cities”. The CM said like Lahore LED streamers would also be installed in other major cities in phases which consequently would result in the beautification of cities.

