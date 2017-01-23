Stokes dominates as England beat India

KOLKATA: England all-rounder Ben Stokes put in a dominant performance with the bat and ball to help England pull off a five-run consolation win against India in the third One-day International here on Sunday.

Seam bowler Stokes claimed three wickets to help restrict India, who were chasing 322 for victory, to 316-9 as Kedar Jadhav’s 90 went in vain.

Chris Woakes, who bowled the final over with India needing 16 to win, held his nerve to give England their first victory on the tour.

Earlier Stokes hit an unbeaten 39-ball 57 to help England post 321-8 after being put into bat at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

India lost their openers early in the chase but Kohli (55) and Yuvraj Singh (45) put on 65 runs for the third wicket.

Kohli, who was dropped on 35, failed to capitalise on the reprieve.

With Yuvraj (45), fresh from his match-winning 150 in Cuttack, and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (25) also back in the pavilion, India slipped to 173-5.

First match hero Jadhav, who hit a brilliant 120 in India’s opening win in Pune, and Hardik Pandya (56) then put on 104 runs to revive the chase.

Stokes got Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin in his final two overs to hurt the Indian chase.

Jadhav though carried on to give the Eoin Morgan-led side a scare but his departure on the penultimate delivery spelled the end for the hosts.

Score Board

India won toss

England

J J Roy b Jadeja 65

S W Billings c Bumrah b Jadeja 35

J M Bairstow c Jadeja b Pandya 56

*E J G Morgan c Bumrah b Pandya 43

†J C Buttler c Rahul b Pandya 11

B A Stokes not out 57

M M Ali c Jadeja b Bumrah 2

C R Woakes run out 34

L E Plunkett run out 1

Extras (b 1, lb 8, w 7, nb 1) 17

Total (8 wickets; 50 overs) 321

Did not bat: D J Willey, J T Ball

Fall: 1-98, 2-110, 3-194, 4-212, 5-237, 6-246, 7-319, 8-321

Bowling: Kumar 8-0-56-0 (2w); Pandya 10-1-49-3 (1w); Bumrah 10-1-68-1 (1nb, 3w); Yuvraj 3-0-17-0; Jadeja 10-0-62-2; Ashwin 9-0-60-0 (1w)

India

A M Rahane b Willey 1

K L Rahul c Buttler b Ball 11

*V Kohli c Buttler b Stokes 55

Yuvraj Singh c Billings b Plunkett 45

†M S Dhoni c Buttler b Ball 25

K M Jadhav c Billings b Woakes 90

H H Pandya b Stokes 56

R A Jadeja c Bairstow b Woakes 10

R Ashwin c Woakes b Stokes 1

B Kumar not out 0

J J Bumrah not out 0

Extras (lb 8, w 13, nb 1) 22

Total (9 wickets; 50 overs) 316

Fall: 1-13, 2-37, 3-102, 4-133, 5-173, 6-277, 7-291, 8-297, 9-316

Bowling: Woakes 10-0-75-2 (1nb); Willey 2-0-8-1 (5w); Ball 10-0-56-2 (1w); Plunkett 10-0-65-1 (2w); Stokes 10-0-63-3 (5w); Ali 8-0-41-0

Result: England won by 5 runs

Series: India won the 3-match series by 2-1

Man of the Match: B A Stokes (England)

Umpires: A K Chaudhary and H D P K Dharmasena (Sri Lanka). TV umpire: R S A Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka). Match referee: A J Pycroft (Zimbabwe)

