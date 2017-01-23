PESHAWAR: The Planning and Development (P&D) Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is going to hold the 3rd joint consultative session of the Sectorial Coordination Committees (SCCs) with the international donors under Strategic Development Partnership Framework (SDPF) on January 24th in Islamabad.

Part of the SDPF, the 3rdjoint consultative session aims at firming up recommendations and identifying key strategic achievements along with tasks for the effective and result-oriented implementation of the SDPF for the upcoming financial year 2017-18.

A total of 60 government officials representing relevant departments and 50 representatives from development partners will attend the joint session. They will take stock of the situation. The session will review the implementation of the Integrated Development Strategy (IDS), carry out analysis of the sectors’ progress and identify the funding gaps.

The SCCs, which are eight in number, represent as many sectors. These have been tasked with creating economic growth, job creation and enhanced fiscal space for development in KP. At the same time these ensured the rule of law, improving education and health sectors and guaranteeing gender equity, transparency and efficient use of the provincial resources.

As a preparatory process, the P&D and other government departments held 16 sessions for each sector under SDPF last year. The findings and recommendations of the joint SCCs session will be carried forward to the ‘High Level Dialogue’ planned to be held in February. The Strategic Dialogue chaired by the KP chief minister is the final decision making forum with respect to the SDPF.

The KP government adopted the SDPF in consultation with the development partners (donors) which was formalized during the First ‘Strategic Dialogue on Development Partnership’ held on 2nd of October in year 2013. The framework aims at creating partnership for assisting the socio-economic development of the province through concerted efforts by the government and its development partners.The SDPF laid a solid foundation for aligning the donor financial assistance with the provincial policies and priorities as well as country system.

