Beggars in this city no longer want any ten rupee and twenty rupee notes. They want bigger ones like fifty or hundred rupee note. “The beggars are generally the impoverished and the widows or children.

Wherever you turn in the city streets or visit the markets you'll be confronted by them; several of them handicapped or disfigured, some maybe fake ones but most of them are legitimately in need,” says Riaz Haider, a civil contractor from Kali Tanki.

“You will become familiar with many over the time, especially young children and women, begging in streets or bazaars. Their method is to chase you, touching and calling you over and over again, until you give something in order to get rid of them. By and large, it is better not to give them money, because you will be quickly mobbed by other street beggars and this way you will encourage them to harass others,” says Hussain Naqvi, a trader from Murree Road.

“On the other hand, if you are really moved by their pathetic condition, buy them some food. Once I chose the place at a market because of its location thinking there would be no beggars and actually there were no beggars outside. But soon worker-turned-beggars jumped in front of me and said: Baji, I had no mazdoori today. I’m very hungry. Please help me out. He also asked to buy him something for his family members as well,” recounts Mansoora Syed, from Commercial Market, Satellite Town.

“Some of the beggars are for the most part full time professionals and hail from other cities. If you in fact want to do something for a starving kid or adult, buy them some foodstuff. Cash more often than not goes to satisfy their addiction,” says Hasan Mantaqi from Saidpur Road.

Jawad Ali from the National Market says: “When a car comes to a halt at a particular site, the guys alighting from it are the immediate target and are surrounded by a team of beggars in tatters and hungry and try to stay alive by asking for alms.”

"Street beggars generally resort to very aggressive measures when knocking the house gates. Many beggars are actually involved with highly organized gangs that roam the streets daily and throw handouts inside the gates. They come back to collect it along with alms. Frequently, children are used to gain sympathy; some children are rented to beggars, and some are maimed permanently by their parents to aid in the racket,” says Shafqat Kazmi from Asghar Mall.

“All markets and bazaars small or big have their share of beggars, in the city. Apparently, poverty that may be appalling to the first-time visitor, but scores of beggars find their way of life much easier than working on a tough job and we the soft-hearted only see their most pitiable side at the bus terminal, railway station, mosque and residential streets,” says Moin Shah from Haideri Chowk .”

Gohar Abbas from Pindora Chungi says: “Beggars are seen in all categories, but none are more heart wrenching than the ones wheeled in on makeshift wooden carts or carried on the backs of family members. They can be observed lay in the markets and bazaars in the chilling winter, covered from head to toe with wool blankets. Imperfect limbs, bandaged with terribly soiled rags, protruded from beneath the blankets for every one of us to see, but many lack fingers, toes, or entire hands and feet."

