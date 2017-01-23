Vendors overcharge despite ‘surprise visits’ of ministers

LAHORE

All the ‘surprise visits’ of the ministers, mayor and other elected representatives for successive weeks proved fruitless as massive open overcharging and non-availability of majority of seasonal vegetables remained the characteristics of weekly makeshift markets of the City.

The administration and market committee officials expressed their inability to control overcharging saying they could not control it. They said once the wrong price list is issued at wholesale level where DC office representative duly signs it with other market committee official then they can do nothing with overcharging and non-availability of items in makeshift markets.

They said if they enforced the price list the vendors refused to do business and shortage and non-availability of items issues arose, in case of overcharging consumers complained. They demanded the government resolve the issue as it used to do during Ramazan. They believed that effective price list and supply side controlling mechanism practiced during Ramazan.

Pea, cauliflower, cabbage, cucumber, bitter gourd, capsicum, zucchini, and brinjal were not sold in the makeshift markets of the city due to wrong price issue while just outside these markets sold on double or more than double rates.

The price of potato soft skin and onion remained unchanged at Rs16 to 18 per kg, Rs22 to 24 per kg respectively. The price of tomato was increased by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs26 to 29 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Garlic local was stable at Rs280 to 290 per kg, garlic China reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs275 to 285 per kg, both sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg. Ginger Chinese was stable at Rs107 to 110 per kg, and ginger Thai fixed at Rs73 to 75 per kg, while Thai was sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

The price of brinjal was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs14 to 15 per kg, not sold in the makeshift markets due to wrong price fixation issue. Cucumber price increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, not sold due to wrong price issue. Bitter gourd was fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, also missing on wrong price fixation. Spinach price stable at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Lemon Chinese was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

Zucchini farm and long was fixed at Rs14 to 15 per kg, but both not sold there on wrong price issue. Green chilli was stable at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Capsicum was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, not sold on account of wrong price fixation matter. Carrot local was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs17 to 18 per kg. Radish was fixed at Rs9 to 10 per kg, sold at Rs15 per kg. Methi was unchanged at Rs19 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs25 to 30 per kg. Turnip was stable at Rs15 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg.

Pea price reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, not sold on wrong price fixation matter. Cabbage was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg, and cauliflower price was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs19 to 20 per kg, not sold on wrong price fixation issue while outside the markets sold at Rs60 per kg.

Beans were sold at Rs160 per kg while no rates were issued for it. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs48 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 120 per kg. The price of banana was fixed at Rs48 to 50 per dozen, sold at Rs120 per dozen. Guava price was reduced by Rs15 per kg, stable at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Peer Chinese was fixed at Rs136 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Sweet potato was fixed at Rs24 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

