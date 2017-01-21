Forensic test for essay on corruption sought

ISLAMABAD

Last week, Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) secretary wrote a letter to National Forensic Science Agency for an expert opinion on two different answer sheets. Both of them are suspected to be filled by the same candidate during the examination for the position of director in 2011.

Eligible applicants were required to have MBA or equivalent degree. One of the answer sheets sent for the forensic test has an essay written on it about “What encouraged corruption in Pakistan” by a candidate.

First paragraph of this essay is being reproduced here without any alteration: “in All over Pakistan this is a Alarming situation.

This is not Matter of Pakistan, it is sPread in all over the world. Our Government play a good Rool for encouraging the corruption & crush the corruption in Pakistan. Being a Pakistani we must be encouragading the corruption in our country, & Playing a big Role in our society for encouraging corruption…..”

Wasim Afzal is the suspected writer of this essay as has been indicated in the secretary’s letter to the forensic agency.

That he cleared the exam by replacing his answer sheet (containing the essay on corruption) is yet another allegation noted in the letter. Not only he passed the exam, he stood first and was inducted as a director.

Replacing the answer sheet is not the only charge against Wasim who was a blue-eyed of the then PPP minister. He allegedly did MBA well before clearing the graduation exam.

While he cleared the matriculation and intermediate exams with the grace marks in English, the education that followed is dotted with doubts.

As he appeared in graduation exam in 1992, his result was withheld on a complaint and remained so for good eighteen years.

Meanwhile, Wasim managed a result card that he claimed is a genuine. He scored the first division, according to this card, the first-ever in his career. In yet another first, he scored reasonable marks in English as well.

Whether this result is genuine or not is still being contested and Wasim remained unable to provide sufficient proof in defence of his claim.

Although the record of Punjab University shows that his result was declared in 2010 and degree issued in 2011, Wasim had done MBA by that time. How did he do that is yet another story?

He got himself enrolled at the Newports Institute of Communication and Economics (NICE) Karachi on April 1, 2007, the day when there was a public holiday (Sunday). The NICE was nice enough to issue him degree just on the last day of his academic session.

And his study at NICE was in progress while he was posted in a bank in Gujrat. How did he do that? Wasim said he was studying at Lahore-based Pak Lawrence Institute which was affiliated with NICE. Again, his attendance record at the bank shows he was too punctual to travel outstation for attending MBA classes.

Prime Minister Inspection Commission has already done thorough investigation into the case, declaring his degrees fake and raised questions about his appointment made without fulfilling the due criteria.

By his own claim, he did MBA in Human Resource Management whereas the qualification required for the position of director was MBA in finance. Also, he didn’t have requisite experience of 12 years.

The Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) secretary has written more than five letters, the latest this month, to the Punjab University pertaining to Wasim’s degree. No answer has been received.

A fresh application has been moved to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) along with incriminating evidence regarding his alleged fake credentials.

Whether FIA will proceed against him or pull back is yet to be decided.

The News spoke to Wasim for his version in which he pleaded innocence. He out rightly denied having written an essay on corruption that has been sent for forensic. However, a letter of the secretary available with The News indicates an inquiry is in progress in this regard.

Wasim also denied any forgery in BA degree. He said Punjab University has submitted a detailed reply in Islamabad High Court in this regard.

The reply seen by The News reconfirms that he was declared successful candidate only in 2010 in connection with the exam held in 1992.

Asked how he managed to attend MBA classes while at service, he said he used to do this on the weekends.

