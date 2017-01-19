Call to improve institutions performance

LAHORE

The role of army, rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies is commendable in national security.

These views were expressed by the experts at Jang Economic Session on ‘Demands of national security – government performance’. The panelists were Ashraf Saleem, Altaf Qamar, Aysha Hamid and Iftikhar-ul-Haq. The session was hosted by Sikandar Lodhi.

Ashraf Saleem said national security is a comprehensive term. “It consists of demographic, economic, food, water, property, environment and human lives security. Pakistan is facing international challenges, he said and called for developing coconscious for construction of dams and other national projects.

He said Zarb-e-Azb improved quality of human life in Pakistan, especially in Karachi while the government should focus on governance issues.

He said stressed the government to focus on hydro power generation and revamping national institutions on modern lines to improve performance and foreign policy.

Altaf Qamar said national security is facing internal and external threats while army role on external security is commendable and police and rangers performance could not be ignored in international security.

He stressed to continue steps to uproot terrorism. He called for improving Pakistan position in regional political power game. He said foreign policy should be evolved in accordance with changing political scenario of middle and South Asian regions.

Altaf Qamar said performance of the government is not bad but needs improvement in some sectors.

He suggested Saudi Arab models for Madras educational reforms.

Aysha Hamid said all institutions are not playing their effective role due to which political tension, economic instability and other issues are growing.

She said common issues should be preferred to resolve. She said Gwadar is gold mine for Pakistan and an effective planning is required to benefit from it.

She said situation could be critical if water and food security issues would not be addressed.

Aysha Hamid said all institutions should be chalked out national education policy for common education system. She said Pakistan is crucial for the world so that it should improve its credibility through better foreign policy.

Iftikhar-ul-Haq said economic security is key to all securities while next year debt servicing and revenue generation will be equalised which is biggest threat to economic security.

He said debts destroying the economy while China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will support the economy. He said honest and able leadership is crucial to resolve the issues.

