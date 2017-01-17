CM orders effective traffic management

Remove encroachments, make comprehensive parking system

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said a good traffic management system represents a civilised society; therefore, traffic system will have to be changed through effective traffic management and traffic re-engineering, and implementation of traffic rules will have to be ensured.

He said final recommendations on the traffic management would be presented after reviewing existing traffic rules and increase in fine on traffic violations. He ordered the authorities concerned to take immediate measures to declare five thoroughfares of Lahore model roads, and ensure the smooth traffic follow on The Mall as well. He said wheelie-doing would not be tolerated at any cost.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the steering committee constituted to review recommendations and suggestions to improve traffic system of mega cities of Punjab, including Lahore.

He said solving traffic problems was the government priority and for this purpose practical steps would be taken to provide relief to the people. He said officials and wardens of traffic police play vital role in improving traffic system; therefore, they should work with dedication and honesty, and no negligence on their part would be tolerated.

He said Ferozpur Road, Jail Road, Allama Iqbal Road, Main Gulberg Road and Peco Road would be declared model roads and smooth traffic flow would be ensured on these roads by implementing an effective traffic management system.

He said encroachments should be removed and a comprehensive parking system should be evolved immediately and such measures should be taken which provide relief to the people during travelling.

The chief minister said traffic flow and other related matters would be monitored with the support of information technology. He said standard of study material on traffic system in the curriculum should be improved and questions on the pattern of dengue awareness should be included in the exams. He said those who would show best performance in the traffic management would be encouraged and those who neglected their duties would be held accountable.

He said providing relief to the people from the traffic problems was the responsibility of all the departments concerned and they should fulfill their duties on the priority basis.

Shahbaz Sharif said suggestion regarding provision of buses to educational institutions should be finalised and the steering committee would take decisions on the matter on its own.

He said all departments should be clear on the point that public problems were my personal problems, and solving their problems and providing them comfort is my responsibility. He said all departments should rouse from slumber and make their best to solve traffic problems. He said the steering committee should adopt innovative and novel steps for the short-term policy.

terrorism: Shahbaz Sharif has said there is no space for terrorism, extremism and sectarianism in Pakistan and the all-out effort will be made for development, prosperity and peace in the country of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Punjab Minister for Anti-Terrorism Col (R) Muhammad Ayub to discuss matters relating to terrorism, extremism and sectarianism. He said the provincial government had made effective legislation to counter terrorism, extremism and sectarianism in the light of the National Action Plan (NAP).

The chief minister said significant decline in the incidents of terrorism and sectarianism had been reported due to effective measures taken under the NAP. He said elimination of terrorism was our goal and a peaceful environment was available for the people due to the comprehensive steps taken by the government. He said all departments had performed extremely well in the war against terrorism. He said sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the war against terrorism were matchless and those who laid down their lives in this war were the heroes of the nation and their sacrifices would not waste.

rule of law: Shahbaz Sharif has said improving the law and order in the province is the top priority of the government and effective measures have been taken to protect life and property of the people and ensure the rule of law.

The chief minister chaired a meeting which continued for three hours and discussed in detail the law and order and the Safe City Project. He said steps taken by the government to prevent crime and eliminate terrorism had produced positive results, and crackdown on criminals would be continued without any break and discrimination. He said Punjab was the only province in the country where the safe city project had been launched to protect life and property, and the all-out effort was being made to implement the project in time and with highest standards. He said all departments should work with close coordination to implement this project and efforts should be made to launch the safe city project in six more cities of the province. He said debris should be removed immediately where work was in progress on the safe city project.

He said the anti-terrorism force was working bravely to eliminate terrorism and this force was the first shield against the terrorists and their facilitators.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah Khan, Col (R) Muhammad Ayub, Jehangir Khanzada, adviser Rana Maqbool Ahmed, chief secretary, inspector general police, home secretary and secretaries and senior officers of the departments concerned were present on the occasion.

