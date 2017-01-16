The Pakistan Navy rescued 18 fishermen whose boat’s engines had malfunctioned near Ormara Coast on Sunday.

A Navy spokesperson said the fishing vessel, Al-Rehman, had sailed from Karachi on December 25 with 18 fishermen on board. It lost propulsion as both of its engines had become defective. On receipt of a distress message at the Jinnah Naval Base Ormara from the fishermen that boat was heavily flooded and would sink, a Pakistan Navy rescue team was promptly dispatched to there.

The rescue team faced heavy strong chilly winds and extremely poor visibility throughout the operation.

The Jinnah Naval Base commander personally oversaw the execution of the search and Rescue operation. After nearly three hours of teamwork, all 18 fishermen were rescued from the sinking boat. The rescued fishermen were severely dehydrated. They were taken to the Pakistan Navy Jinnah Naval Base, Ormara and provided with medical care.

