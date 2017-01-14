Islamabad

Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club and Embassy of Republic of Korea are co-hosting screening of Korean film ‘How to Steal a Dog,’ at Lok Virsa today (Saturday), at 3 p.m.

Korean film industry enjoyed a golden era during the fifties and sixties. Later, audiences turned to Hollywood for a while. A quota system was imposed whereby cinemas were obliged to run local films minimum for a fixed period to time. This brought positive change and Korean film came back to take the front seat.

Today more film goers are attracted to Korean films than imports. Senior established as well as young directors are active on the current film scene. Films with strong social messages are coming out with women directors at par with the men. It is amazing to see how government has realized the force behind film making.

Film schools, academies and universities are offering film courses. Scholarships are being offered to deserving youth. Film museums, libraries, archives, film clubs and film societies are everywhere. Multiplexes have further lead to young bulge into this film medium. Korean films on account of their challenging subjects, advanced technology and creative c cinematic treatment, are winning top awards and distinctions at reputable international films festivals in Cannes, Venice and Berlin.

Busan International Film Festival, held every October, has become one of the top film events in the world today. There are several other film festivals held here every year including women and children film f festivals.

And now the dog and the children. ‘How To Steal A Dog’ from 2014 is an exciting film both for children and adults. Directed by Kim Sung-ho, it is a contemporary subject where a ten years old child must search for a dog after looking at a poster about a lost dog and a reward for finding the pet. The hectic search takes the child to homeless people, abandoned buildings as one watches lust for inheritance with innocence, wits, reality and charm. What the child really wants is to win the reward to get back the lost home.

