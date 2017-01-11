PHC asks Centre to explain position

CPEC’s western route

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday directed the federal government to explain its position about development of the western route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ikramullah Khan put on notice the prime minister through his principal secretary and Planning Development and Reforms Division through the planning secretary and directed them to submit reply within 15 days.

The bench issued a notice to the prime minister and others in a writ petition filed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, who belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). It sought directives to the federal government that the western route and related development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be developed on a par with the eastern route.

However, the court asked Qazi Muhammad Anwar, the lawyer for the petitioner and also deputy attorney general, representing the Federation, to assist the court at the next hearing whether the writ petition was maintainable or not. The court fixed February 8 for next hearing.

During the course of hearing, Qazi Muhammad Anwar submitted before the honourable court that the petitioner was the custodian of the provincial assembly and was duty bound to follow the resolutions passed regarding the CPEC.

He pointed out that the KP Assembly had passed five resolutions requesting the federal government to develop the western route of the CPEC along with all other development components.

Qazi Muhammad Anwar informed the court about the new developments regarding CPEC and said that it was published in the press that the Chinese government had approved various projects for the western route of CPEC during the visit of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to China.

However, the bench observed that the respondents should be put on notice and asked to submit comments within 15 days.The KP Assembly speaker submitted in the petition that CPEC was signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan in April 2015.Under the project, he said China was to have direct communication by roads and railways to Gwadar, where a modern seaport was being built.

The petitioner sought orders to the respondents to honour the commitments made by the prime minister on May 28, 2015 and to initiate work on the development projects along the western route of the CPEC.

The petitioner asked the court to direct the respondents to make an unqualified commitment that the western route would receive the same quantum of funds being spent on the eastern route and that the share of development would not be usurped by the eastern route.

The petitioner also sought directions for the respondents to provide funds for the establishment of eight industrial parks under the CPEC at Battagram, Mansehra,

Captain Karnal Sher Khan Interchange on Motorway M 1, Malakand, Chakdara Interchange, Swat, Bannu (on Indus Highway) and Dera Ismail Khan.The petition said the respondents would also ensure provision of electricity, gas, telephone lines, fiber optics, railway lines and other relevant services.

