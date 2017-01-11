Nisar says he is personally monitoring probe into issue of missing four activists

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Tuesday informed the Senate that the government was making concerted efforts to recover the four missing human rights activists.

He said intelligence agencies were contacted and the missing professor may return soon. “We are moving in the right direction and will recover the four missing activists in the light of the investigation so far conducted,” he said in a statement in the House.

He said some information had been collected through the CCTV cameras of the Safe City Project about the missing Professor Haider who was kidnapped from Islamabad. “I am personally monitoring the investigation of the incidents and all-out efforts are being made to recover these missing persons,” he added.

The minister said it was not the policy of the present government to pick people for any reason and it was evident from the fact the during the last three-and-a-half years dozens of missing persons were recovered.

The minister said three people were abducted from the Punjab in two incidents while one was kidnapped from Islamabad near the Koral Chowk. He said the backbone of terrorists had been broken as a result of joint efforts by all the stakeholders, including political parties and security agencies. He said military operations alone were not sufficient in establishing internal security.

