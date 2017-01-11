Forensic Agency to train Customs officials

LAHORE

Collector Customs Preventive Lahore Zulfiqar Younas held a meeting with a group of selected media persons here Tuesday and apprised them of various initiatives Customs Lahore was undertaking.

He also told that he had held a meeting recently with Director General Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) Dr Muhammad Ashraf Tahir at the Punjab Forensic Science Agency headquarters to seek their assistance in handling their cases.

Zulfiqar Younas shared that the PFSA DG assured him of full cooperation to resolve issues. He said the PFSA DG even agreed to impart necessary training to the customs officials regarding forensic awareness which would help in resolving cases against tampered vehicle and forensic investigations of currency and other high profile smuggling cases.

Besides, he added, behavioural training of Customs staff at airports and at Wagah border was also on the cards to improve their public dealing. The Collector told the gathering that Customs had started initiative of acknowledging services of its staff by awarding them certificates and soon cash awards would also be distributed among the best performing officers.

He said special training for inspectors and constables had been conducted through FC to equip them to meet any untoward incident. The senior official told that Anti-Smuggling Management System was being introduced to keep a check on its field staff during raids and interceptions.

He said they got approved from the FBR to build their own training academy at the Wagah border. He said the academy would be constructed at around 10 acres. He said their 12-acre land on which their academy was built before 1965 War, now is under the control of Rangers and they were utilising it for their best purposes.

PU announces results: Punjab University has announced the results of MA economics part-I annual examination 2016, MA Islamic studies part-I annual examination 2016, MA mass communication part-I annual examination 2016, MSc botany part-I annual examination 2016, MSc Statistics Part-II annual examination 2016 and BS applied geology 1st Prof Annual 2016.

Detailed results are also available at the PU website www.pu.edu.pk

PMDC: Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has constituted an inquiry committee to look into the matter of death of Zohra Bibi which will submit report on 13th of January (Friday). The inquiry committee comprised of Prof Dr Eice Muhammad, Prof Dr Mussadiq Khan and Prof Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the patient named Zohra Bibi, suffering from renal disease, was taken to a private hospital in Lahore on 1st of January, where she was neither provided with a bed nor treatment due to which the patient went to Jinnah Hospital, Lahore where she died on 2nd of January.

The Punjab government’s specialised healthcare and medical education department took serious notice of the incident and requested the PMDC to inquire into the case and directed to take strict action against such hospitals and private medical and dental colleges who are not offering 50 percent free treatment to the poor as all the private hospitals are bound by the PMDC regulations to offer free beds and treatment.

The Punjab department has also directed the PMDC to take punitive action particularly against the teaching hospital for not providing treatment to the poor as per PM&DC regulations.

President PMDC Prof Dr Shabbir Lehri said that PMDC had written a letter to the teaching hospital and medical college to explain their position.

He said it was highly objectionable that medical and dental colleges were not providing free treatment to the poor and PMDC would not spare any institution, who would not follow the PMDC rules.

0



0







Forensic Agency to train Customs officials was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178292-Forensic-Agency-to-train-Customs-officials/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Forensic Agency to train Customs officials" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178292-Forensic-Agency-to-train-Customs-officials.