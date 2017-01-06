Actors seek special grant, stipend for his children to complete studies

NOWSHERA: Versatile Pashto drama actor and poet Naeem Jan passed away after protracted illness here Thursday. He was 70.

The funeral prayers for the deceased were offered at Dehri Katikhel village. A large number of actors, members of the intelligentsia, fans and people from various walks of life attended the Nimaz-i-Janaza.

Born on May 6, 1947, Naeem Jan remained associated with television and radio for 52 years and played various roles in comedy shows and dramas. He performed in Pashto, Hindko and Urdu programmes and demonstrated his talent to earn fame.

Considered among the best TV and radio artistes, he got fame by playing the role of Rogh Levany, Botal Gharib, Toti Gul, Jaladob and Gul Khan.

Naeem Jan played Gul Khan in a radio drama and won widespread appreciation.

He also hosted current affair programmes and participated in various poetry and culture shows. He was also a poet, intellectual and writer.

Naeem Jan performed in a Pashto film Da Sar Da Sawdagar and worked with famous actors including Iftikhar Qaiser, Najibullah Anjum, Qazi Mulla, Said Rahman Shino and film star Asif Khan.

He was a popular comedian. He received several awards for his performance as an actor.Of late, his health had deteriorated. He was suffering from hypertension and diabetes for the past four years.

The actor was living in a rented house in Hakeemabad area in Nowshera and was facing severe financial crisis. Naeem Jan is survived by nine children including seven daughters and two sons.

His children could not complete education due to abject poverty. His eldest son is doing odd jobs to earn livelihood for the family. His youngest son is in nursery class.His fellow actors and family members expressed disappointment over the lack of government’s response to the demands for financial help for the ailing actor.

Former senior producer Masud Shah, producer Jamil Khan, actor Qazi Amjad, Sultan Hussain, anchorperson Jamshed Ali Khan and others said that neither any government representative nor the officials of culture department bothered to inquire about Naeem Jan’s health let alone providing any financial help to him.

They urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to announce special grant for the family of the late actor and fix stipend for his children to enable them to continue their education.

