PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak Wednesday said his government would make two development authorities in the province. The first would be for the southern districts that would develop tourist resorts in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Kohat and Lakki and the second would be for Malakand division where spots would be developed on tourism lines that would boost the local economies and would open up new jobs for the people of these areas.

He was presiding over a meeting to frame rules of business and regulations necessitated by the new laws introduced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, said a handout. He also presided over two more different meetings at Chief Minister’s Secretariat Peshawar.

Provincial Minister for Law Imtiaz Shahid Qureshi, Chief Secretary Abid Saeed, and administrative secretaries attended. The meetings had detailed discussions and made a number of decisions for the preparation of rules of business and regulations, establishment of development authorities in the province, CPEC related projects.

0



0







KP to establish 2 development authorities was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176842-KP-to-establish-2-development-authorities/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "KP to establish 2 development authorities" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176842-KP-to-establish-2-development-authorities.