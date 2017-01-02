LAHORE: The Mochi Gate police arrested two persons and seized 80 kites from their possession. The arrested accused were identified as Zulqarnain Abbas and Haider Ali.

0



0







Two held with kites in Lahore was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 02, 2017 and was last updated on January 02, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176179-Two-held-with-kites-in-Lahore/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Two held with kites in Lahore" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176179-Two-held-with-kites-in-Lahore.