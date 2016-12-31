Islamabad

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi here Thursday took notice of the alleged torture, in the matter of a 10-year-old girl who has been brutally beaten up at the residence of Additional Session Judge of Islamabad, Raja Khurram Ali Khan.

IHC Chief Justice has directed Registrar to submit an inquiry report with two days time. Earlier, the girl recorded her statement before the magistrate. She told the court that she has been living up with the family of ASJ for the last two years. She has been working in the house as a maid servant. Recently, wife of the ASJ namely Maheen (Mano Baji) severely beat her up due to the reason that she lost a broom. ‘Mano Baji’ burnt her hands and stroke her with ladle. She told the magistrate that she is unaware about the address of her home as her parents did not came to see her for the past two years.

Magistrate Islamabad took the girl into government’s custody. IHC CJ has while taking note of the alleged incident has directed registrar to complete with the inquiry in two days and submit a report.

0



0







IHC CJ takes notice of torture on maid at judge’s house was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175678-IHC-CJ-takes-notice-of-torture-on-maid-at-judges-house/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "IHC CJ takes notice of torture on maid at judge’s house" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175678-IHC-CJ-takes-notice-of-torture-on-maid-at-judges-house.