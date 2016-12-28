Lahore Parking Company failed to facilitate public: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of Lahore Parking Company and said it had failed in providing parking facilities to the citizens and performance of the company during the last three years was unsatisfactory.

The chief minister presided over a meeting which reviewed the performance of Lahore Parking Company for providing parking facilities to the people. He said that delay in provision of facilities to the citizens was intolerable.

The chief minister expressed strong indignation over delay in construction of parking plazas and introduction of mechanical rotary parking system. He reprimanded the officials concerned and said no public service and just lip service would not be tolerated. He said non-implementation of decisions was lamentable.

He said that parking and traffic system were inter-linked and that traffic would flow smoothly due to best parking system. Non-provision of facilities to the people is dereliction of duty, he said, adding that non-forwarding meter parking system was also deplorable. The chief minister said he was fighting a war for changing the obsolete system and would go to the last limit for changing it.

