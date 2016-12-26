The use of adulterants has been common in Pakistan. Unfortunately, strong and powerful people are involved to expand their business by the supply of spurious fuel. For this purpose they are mixing kerosene oil with High Speed Diesel (HSD) because it is easy to mix both products.

The sale of poor and low quality oil is dangerous for vehicles’ engines and it also deteriorate fuel efficiency. It is the prime responsibility of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources to develop the fuel management system in Pakistan. The ministry should take serious and concrete measures to curb this bad practice of fuel adulteration.

Engr. Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

0



0







Cheap oil was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 26, 2016 and was last updated on December 26, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174447-Cheap-oil/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Cheap oil" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174447-Cheap-oil.