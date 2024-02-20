Malik’s dismissal was turning point, says Kings’ Masroor

LAHORE: Karachi Kings assistant coach Mohammad Masroor has said that Shoaib Malik’s fall at a crucial stage took the game away from them against Multan Sultans on Sunday night in Multan.

Karachi Kings assistant coach Mohammad Masroor can be seen during the media talk. — Karachi Kings Website

“In patches, score was managed. The way Shoaib Malik was playing and we were 90-3 and suddenly two three quick wickets fell and when Malik got out the match turned towards Multan,” Masroor told a post-match news conference.

Multan Sultans defeated Karachi Kings by 55 runs. He said that it was a 200-run pitch. “It was a good game. The pitch was not bad as I think it was a 200-run pitch. We curtailed Multan and in patches we bowled well but the team is in rebuilding process and hopefully in future we will do well in both batting and bowling,” Masroor said.

“It was the first game. Pollard and James Vince reached yesterday and I hope the team will get gelled soon and in future we will give good performance,” he said.

He said that Mohammad Amir’s absence was felt. “Amir’s absence was a huge impact as he played for us for the last eight seasons but our new bowling attack is also very good and will deliver,” he said.

Asked why Pollard was sent late, Masroor said when Nawaz and Malik were playing the things were in control and they wanted both to stretch their innings. “And in the last four overs where we could have managed as we had Pollard and Daniel Sams. Obviously, it was the first season for Daniel Sams in Pakistan,” he said.