Hetmyer left out of WI white ball squads for Aussie series

MIAMI: Left-hander Shimron Hetmyer has been left out of the West Indies ODI and Twenty20 squads for the upcoming white ball series in Australia.

West Indies, who co-host June´s Twenty20 World Cup with the United States, named squads for both the short-form series on Friday after beating England in last month´s ODI and T20 series.

Shimron Hetmyer of West Indies.— AFP

Hetmyer had a poor series against England and was dropped after scores of 1 and 2 in the opening T20 games of the series.

Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford will miss the ODI series, as they are being allowed to play in T20 franchise cricket, but will be part of a full-strength squad named for the T20 games.

Shai Hope will captain the ODI squad which includes first call-ups for Grenadian batsman Teddy Bishop and Guyanese wicket-keeper Tevin Imlach.

There are recalls to the ODI squad for all-rounders Justin Greaves and Kavem Hodge and leg-spinner Hayden Walsh.

West Indies ODI squad for Australia series:

Shai Hope (capt), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

West Indies Twenty20 squad for Australia series:

Rovman Powell (capt), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas.