Shah Hussain offers to teach pure judo to national fighters

LAHORE: Tokyo-based Pakistan’s Olympian judoka Shah Hussain has said that he can teach pure judo to national fighters which would help them a lot in their national duty.

“I have been groomed and nurtured in the best judo environment of Japan. I know how to teach youngsters pure judo and I can teach Pakistani judokas pure judo,” Shah told ‘The News’ in an interview from Tokyo on Saturday.

Tokyo-based Pakistan’s Olympian judoka Shah Hussain. — Facebook/@Shah Hussain Shah

“I have learned judo in the best school of Japan right from my childhood. I have trained with the world and Olympic champions and have been taught by the best coaches of the world. I can pass on my experience to the Pakistani youth and even elite judokas. We will have to work on the basics of the Pakistani fighters which is very important,” Shah said.

“Although I am still playing for Pakistan but I have made my mind to contribute to Pakistan in coaching as well in future. I know how to transfer my experience to youngsters. I want to do so as it will help Pakistan a lot,” said Shah.

Shah is the son of former Olympic bronze medallist boxer Hussain Shah. Hussain Shah is imparting training to the Japanese boxers in Tokyo.

Shah Hussain will be remembered for ever for his valuable contribution to the country’s judo. England-born judoka twice qualified for the Olympics on the basis of continental quota after passing through two years tough qualification phases each time.

He featured in the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He again was set to press for the Paris Olympics seat but injury forced him to stay away of the Qualifiers after having played in a few events initially last year.

Shah said that Pakistan will need to establish small academies at various regions in which kids from seven years of age should be put in and taught judo,” Shah said.

“But for a successful operation of these academies Pakistan will need to also work on coaches education so that the best coaches could work on the basics of the kids so that they could build on it latter at various stages of their careers,” Shah said.

Shah said that judo culture will need to be developed in Pakistan if the country wants to progress in this field.