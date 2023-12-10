Former NZ batter Vincent has life ban revoked

WELLINGTON: Former New Zealand cricketer Lou Vincent says he feels “very fortunate” after having his life ban from all cricket for match-fixing revoked on appeal.
Vincent can resume being involved in domestic cricket or any level below that with immediate effect, after the England and Wales Cricket Board´s disciplinary body revised the ban imposed on the former batter in 2014 for corruption.
The 45-year-old´s life ban was issued by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) after he admitted to 18 breaches of the ECB´s anti-corruption code while playing in county matches in 2008 and 2011.
