Former NZ batter Vincent has life ban revoked

WELLINGTON: Former New Zealand cricketer Lou Vincent says he feels “very fortunate” after having his life ban from all cricket for match-fixing revoked on appeal.

Vincent can resume being involved in domestic cricket or any level below that with immediate effect, after the England and Wales Cricket Board´s disciplinary body revised the ban imposed on the former batter in 2014 for corruption.

Lou Vincent fields during the Champions League T20 cricket match between the Nashua Titans and the Auckland Aces at the Sahara Park Kingsmead in Durban. — AFP/File

The 45-year-old´s life ban was issued by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) after he admitted to 18 breaches of the ECB´s anti-corruption code while playing in county matches in 2008 and 2011.