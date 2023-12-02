Nasir, Asim stay in hunt as Abdullah loses thriller

ISLAMABAD: While Nasir Iqbal has kept local hopes alive, 16-year old youngster Abdullah Nawaz stretched Khalid Labib (Egypt) to full distance before losing a thriller in the pre-quarter-finals of the Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship for Men & Women at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad.

Abdullah’s gallant efforts went in vain as Labib railed back from 1-2 down to beat the local lad 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9. The match lasted for 66 minutes. Local youngster showed immense potential as he took the much senior opponent head on. Following the first game lost, Abdullah came back strongly to snatch the next two showing creditable agility and movement within the court.

The image released on March 13, 2023, shows the building of the Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad. —Facebook/Mushaf Squash complex Islamabad

The match that was played on the side court, saw the two fighting for each point. While Labib was strong and accurate with his shots, Abdullah was too fast at his feet, and picked some amazing shots to stay in the hunt for a place in the last eight.

He raced to a 2-1 lead and even tried to make his impact in the closely contested fourth and fifth match but was unable to emerge winner due to inexperience.

Pakistan main hope Nasir Iqbal ousted third seed Seif El-Shenawy (EGY) 11-3, 11-3, 11-1 in a one-sided match to keep local interest alive.

The only Pakistani player ranked among the top hundred, Asim Khan had an easy sailing Yassin Shohdy (EGY) 11-2, 11-3, 11-6. Pakistan No 1 player did not have to exert hard to earn a place in the quarter-finals.

In another interesting pre-quarters, youngster Noor Zaman (PAK) edged out Farhan Mehboob (PAK) 4-11, 11-2, 11-9, 10-12, 11-9. The match lasted for 48 minutes.

In the women’s event Sana Bahadar (PAK) was the only local survivor going into the quarter-final. Courtesy to her local opponent, Sana emerged victorious. She defeated Anam Mustafa Aziz (PAK) 9-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-8. The match lasted for 25 minutes.