LAHORE: Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) hosted a laptop distribution ceremony here Tuesday in coordination with Higher Education Commission (HEC) under Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme, a flagship initiative of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme executed by the HEC. PIFD Vice-Chancellor, Prof Hina Tayyaba Khalil distributed the laptops among 67 students of the Institute. HEC representatives, faculty members and students were present. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Hina Tayyaba Khalil commended the government effort for encouraging students through distribution of free laptops for boosting their academic performance. She said that in today’s fast paced global competition technology was playing the most significant role and this initiative of the government shall strengthen its commitment to promote digital empowerment and academic excellence among youth.
Appointed
Punjab Governor/Chancellor has appointed Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi as the Dean Faculty of Education in Lahore College for Women University (LCWU). Dr Uzma Qureshi has also served as Vice-Chancellor of LCWU and Women University, Multan. She is a senior professor at LCWU and has been appointed as Dean of Education for the second time.
