LHC rejects millers’ plea for larger bench on sugar pricing

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday rejected the request of sugar mills’ owners for formation of a five-member larger bench on the matter of fixing price of the commodity by the Punjab government. The bench announced its verdict reserved on the petition of sugar millers who challenged a Punjab government notification of July 28. According to the decision the division bench would continue to hear millers’ petition The bench would resume hearing on Oct 30, it added. It may be recalled that the Food Department had on July 28 issued the Punjab Foodstuffs Sugar Order 2023 empowering the cane commissioner to fix the ex-mill price of sugar after hearing the representative body of the millers.
