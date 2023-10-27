Anti-smog cell set up on court order

Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa during an anti-smog cell meeting in Lahore on October 26, 2023. — Facebook/Commissioner Lahore, Punjab

LAHORE: To implement the orders of the Lahore High Court, the commissioner constituted an anti-smog cell at the divisional level here on Thursday.

The decision was made in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Additional Commissioner Coordination Lahore division will be the chairman of the cell while all ADCGs of all districts, Director of Environment, MCL, Traffic Police, LDA, PHA, LWMC have been appointed members of anti-smog cell. To implement the orders of the Lahore High Court, the commissioner issued the notification of Divisional anti-smog cell. Commissioner has ordered the verification of the anti-smog actions of the environment officers from the third party. He warned that if any pyrolysis plant was found to be active, action will be taken against the officer. Commissioner said that for sprinkling water from mist machines and bowers, water will be filled only from reservoirs of rainwater tanks of Wasa and fresh water will not be used for the purpose. The use of hydrants and ground water for spraying water was prohibited, he said in a clear cut way. There must be no violation regarding the type of water for sprinkling, the Commissioner said and called for a report on the police squad's actions against setting fire to crops in the areas around the highways and motorways. The action of each department for anti-smog will be verified by a third party, Commissioner Lahore said added all DCs, ADCGs and ACs must go to the field for anti-smog actions and monitoring.