Motorway Police to get real-time access to vehicles data in Sindh

The National Highways and Motorway Police and Sindh Excise and Taxation Department officials sign a memorandum of understanding for providing the Motorway Police real-time access to the data of vehicles registered on October 26, 2023. — Facebook/National Highways & Motorway Police-NHMP

The National Highways and Motorway Police and Sindh Excise and Taxation Department signed on Thursday a memorandum of understanding for providing the Motorway Police real-time access to the data of vehicles registered in the province.

The MoU signing event was attended by the Motorway Police’s IG Sultan Ali Khawaja, Additional IG Munir Ahmed Sheikh, DIG Javed Ali Mahar, provincial secretary for excise and taxation Atifur Rehman among others.

The sharing of data would enable police to check the genuineness of vehicles plying on the highways and motorways in real-time. It would also help patrolling officers to apprehend suspicious and fake-registered vehicles.

Both departments vowed to continue this joint operation and monitor the implementation of the data facility. They hoped to extend this cooperation in other areas as well for providing better services to commuters.