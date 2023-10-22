41 beggars netted

Islamabad: In a major crackdown on professional begging, the Islamabad Civil Defense arrested 41 alms seekers from outside mosques after Friday prayers in different areas of the federal capital.
The operation was carried out under the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat and the Assistant Director of Civil Defense. The teams of Civil Defense personnel were deployed in different areas of the city, including outside mosques, to arrest professional beggars.
A total of 28 beggars were arrested by the Civil Defense teams, while 13 beggars were arrested by the Assistant Commissioner City from Kohsar Market and Aabpara. The beggars were transferred to the police station, while the minor children were sent to the Edhi Center.
A representational image of a gambling table with people making bets. — Unsplash/FileRawalpindi: Police have...
A general view of Naran valley is pictured in Mansehra District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on June 28, 2021. —...
National Police Bureau chief Ehsaan Sadiq while chairing a meeting on October 17, 2023. — X/@BureauNpbIslamabad:...
A representational image showing a person smoking an e-cigarette. — AFP/FileRawalpindi: E-cigarette use leads to...
Participants can be seen listening to a speaker during a one-day workshop dedicated to Service and product Design...
A representational image of a dengue. — AFP/FileIslamabad: Despite a significant fall in temperature, dengue fever...