41 beggars netted

Islamabad: In a major crackdown on professional begging, the Islamabad Civil Defense arrested 41 alms seekers from outside mosques after Friday prayers in different areas of the federal capital.

The operation was carried out under the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat and the Assistant Director of Civil Defense. The teams of Civil Defense personnel were deployed in different areas of the city, including outside mosques, to arrest professional beggars.

A total of 28 beggars were arrested by the Civil Defense teams, while 13 beggars were arrested by the Assistant Commissioner City from Kohsar Market and Aabpara. The beggars were transferred to the police station, while the minor children were sent to the Edhi Center.