World Bioethics Day observed at PIMS

A PIMS Hospital entrance can be seen in this picture. — APP/File

Islamabad: The Psychiatry Department of PIMS that was established as a Bioethics Unit of the International Network of UNESCO Chair in Bioethics, on 12th June 2012, observed the World Bioethics Day with the theme ‘Protecting the future generation’ on Thursday.

The aim of the unit established at PIMS was to advance the education of bioethics and every year on October 19, the PIMS observes the World Bioethics Day with a new theme. The program started with an inaugural message by Professor Russell D Souza, Head and Chair Asia Pacific Division and Department of Education, Australia which was followed by the presentation of the overview of the activities of the unit including establishment of student unit by the chairperson of the Unit, Professor Rizwan Taj.

This event was attended by the faculty members, medical students and nursing students. Scholars from Shifa College of Nursing performed a skit on “Protecting the future generation”. The aim of the skit was to show how the health care workers can take small measures to develop strategies in safe health practices to protect the children as our future generation. Students from Bashir Institute of Health Sciences participated in debate, drawing competition, poster presentation and poetry putting their view points on the topic.

Professor Taj, Chairperson Psychiatry Department at PIMS and UNESCO Chair in Bioethics, Pakistan delivered the key note address on the theme. He narrated that this year, our reflections are guided by the profound principles encapsulated in Article 16 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a beacon of hope and a pledge to protect the sanctity of family and the wellbeing of future generations.

He stated that in the grand tapestry of life, each thread represents the values we hold dear, the lessons we impart, and the world we aspire to build for our successors. As we navigate through the complexities of modern existence, the essence of Article 16 serves as a gentle yet firm reminder to foster an environment that nurtures the holistic growth of individuals and communities alike.

Professor Taj enthralled the audience by providing that as we unite under the theme ‘Protecting the Future Generation’, we must recalibrate our moral compasses, steering them towards a direction that not only honors the intrinsic rights of every individual but also envisages a future that is inclusive, equitable, and sustainable. It is a clarion call to each one of us to be the torchbearers of change, to pave pathways that lead to a world blossomed in the richness of diversity and bonded by the strength of unity, he said.

He added that together; let us embark on this noble journey with hearts ablaze with hope and spirits fortified with the resolve to bequeath to our future generations a legacy that resonates with harmony, respect, and dignity. “As we forge ahead, let us remember that our actions today are the echoes that will resonate in the corridors of time, shaping the experiences of those who are yet to step into this wondrous journey of life.”

Pointing to the youth, he said that as we mark this significant day, let us reaffirm our collective pledge to be the guardians of a future graced with the beauty of diversity, the richness of equity, and the warmth of inclusion.

He concluded the ceremony with the words that let us carry forth the beacon of hope, the spirit of unity, and the promise encapsulated in Article 16, as we stride forward with determination and grace to build a world that truly epitomizes the essence of protecting and nurturing the future generation. Prizes were distributed among best performing students of various institutions and the event ended with an awareness walk.