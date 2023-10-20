Political parties to hold protests today against Israeli aggression

A smoke plume erupts during Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 19, 2023. — AFP

Various political parties, including the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), and others have announced protest rallies across the city today (Friday) against the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Addressing a media briefing, MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui stated that the party had organised a public rally against the injustices happening in Palestine. Through this rally, the party aimed to raise its concern against Israeli aggression and atrocities.

He said the MQM-P was not voicing its concern for political reasons. He emphasised that the Palestine issue was above all a humanitarian issue and this was the time all political parties needed to set aside their political differences and come together for the sake of the Muslim Ummah.

Dr Siddiqui said Karachi had a great responsibility being the largest city of Pakistan and its residents should express solidarity with the Palestinians in the face of Israeli brutality. He called upon people from all schools of thought in Karachi to participate in the rally that aimed to show the world the atrocities committed against innocent women and children.

MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal also urged the public to join the MQM-P rally on Sharea Faisal and protest against the bombing of innocent children, women and hospitals. He invited people from all walks of life to participate and condemn the Israeli aggression.

He asked the public to make alternative arrangements for tomorrow's rally due to the expected road closures.

The JI has also announced protest demonstrations against Israel after Friday prayers across the city. The series of demonstrations would be part of the countrywide protests being held in response to JI Emir Sirajul Haq’s call.

Karachi JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has directed the party workers to start a mass contact campaign for lodging 10 million petitions against the Israeli brutalities before the secretary general of the United Nations.

He said the JI would also raise funds to support the affected people of Gaza. He appealed to the public to participate in the protest demonstrations after Friday prayers and donate generously for the oppressed people of Palestine.

Rehman would address the protest demonstration outside the Masjid-e-Khizra in Saddar. The MWM would also hold a demonstration today to express support for the Palestinians. The party would also hold a protest march on Sunday, October 22, from Numaish Chowrangi to the US Consulate.

According to a statement issued by the MWM, the Israeli bombing on innocent Palestinian civilians, children, women and doctors highlighted its inhumanity. The issue of Palestine would not be resolved by mere words as it required practical actions by the Muslim Ummah, the MWM said.