PUC slams Israel’s aggression against innocent Palestinians

A picture taken from the southern Israeli city of Sderot on October 17, 2023, shows p smoke ascending over the northern Gaza Strip following Israeli military strikes. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) expressed solidarity with the Palestinian envoy amid Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians.

In a meeting with Ambassador of Palestine in Pakistan Ahmed Rabei on Tuesday, chairman PUC Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi discussed the situation in Palestine and vowed that Pakistan and the entire Muslim Ummah stood united with the oppressed people of Palestine.

He said the oppression of Palestinians by the usurper Israel is not acceptable in any way, adding that the government and the people of Pakistan fully supported the people of Palestine.

The chairman PUC also invited the Palestinian ambassador to participate in the Palestine Solidarity Conference, which he accepted.

Ambassador of Palestine in Pakistan Ahmad Rabei said the people of Palestine are struggling for their independence and thousands of Palestinians have been martyred and injured by Israeli aggression and terrorism.

“Gaza is the land of Palestine and the people of Palestine will not give up their land,” he said.

He also thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for their support to the people of Palestine.

Meanwhile, the Palestine Solidarity Conference organized by the Pakistan Ulema Council will be held in Islamabad today (Wednesday).