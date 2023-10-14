Past mistakes

Political parties in our country have followed similar strategies when it comes to launching tax amnesty schemes. Such decisions make it impossible for successive governments to bring the wealthy into the tax net. With elections around the corner, the same parties are now promising that when elected to power, they will provide relief to the poor. How will they do it? Are they up for cleaning the mess they created in the past? What stopped the PTI, PML-N, PPP, PML-Q, etc from imposing taxes on the powerful sectors?

Each party is responsible for the burden imposed on the poor and lower middle class by indirect taxes levied on utilities, essential food items, fuel, etc. As they say, you cannot run with the hare and hunt with the hound. The only way forward is for politicians to publicly accept that they have made mistakes.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore