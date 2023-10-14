Salma Waheed Murad passes away

KARACHI: Pakistani chocolate hero Waheed Murad’s widow Salma Waheed Murad passed away on Friday. She is survived by two children, daughter Alia Murad and son Adil Murad.
“With the heaviest heart and sorrow we inform you that our beloved Mother, Mrs. Salma Murad W/o Waheed Murad (late) has returned to her creator this afternoon, 13th October 2023, Karachi,” Adil Murad announced in his Facebook post.
Her Namaz-e-Janaza will held today at Sultan Masjid after Asr prayers. Expressing sorrow over her demise, Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) President Ahmed Shah said she was a senior member of the ACP and would often participate in cultural festivals.
He recalled her as a decent person and prayed for blessings on her soul.
The ACP president also offered condolences with the family of Waheed Murad.
LAHORE: A local court on Friday ordered the release of teachers arrested by police in a crackdown outside the Punjab...
ISLAMABAD: As many as eight million students are getting education through Benazir Income Support Programme school...
LAHORE: During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited on Friday continued...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court would take up appeals on October 16, pertaining to fuel price adjustment in electricity...
KARACHI: The US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome visited Moenjodaro and appreciated the rich cultural heritage...
ISLAMABAD: Vice President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Senator Sherry Rehman held a meeting with...