Salma Waheed Murad passes away

KARACHI: Pakistani chocolate hero Waheed Murad’s widow Salma Waheed Murad passed away on Friday. She is survived by two children, daughter Alia Murad and son Adil Murad.

“With the heaviest heart and sorrow we inform you that our beloved Mother, Mrs. Salma Murad W/o Waheed Murad (late) has returned to her creator this afternoon, 13th October 2023, Karachi,” Adil Murad announced in his Facebook post.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza will held today at Sultan Masjid after Asr prayers. Expressing sorrow over her demise, Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) President Ahmed Shah said she was a senior member of the ACP and would often participate in cultural festivals.

He recalled her as a decent person and prayed for blessings on her soul.

The ACP president also offered condolences with the family of Waheed Murad.