What an idea!

This refers to the letter ‘Economic dilemma’ (Oct 9) by Engr Asim Nawab. The letter-writer questions: “is there anyone who can address this economic dilemma?” The answer is simple. The heavyweight political stalwarts of the country and the civil and military bureaucracy can play their role in overcoming the ongoing economic dilemma by injecting 50 per cent of their wealth into the national economy.
It is no secret that our leaders and bureaucrats have earned and accumulated heaps of wealth and bought a good number of properties in Pakistan and foreign countries. If they still feel that they are patriotic Pakistanis, they should come forward and help the country in financial terms as this is the high time to do so.
Hasan Afzaal
Karachi
