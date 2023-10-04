 
Wednesday October 04, 2023
Lahore

Properties sealed

By Our Correspondent
October 04, 2023

LAHORE:LDA teams conducted an operation against illegal commercial buildings in Ferozepur Road and adjacent areas and sealed more than 15 properties. The operation was carried out on the instructions of Commissioner Lahore and DGLDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa under the supervision of Director Town Planning VII Syed Ali Abbas here Tuesday.