Wrong path

Singapore, consisting of many different ethnic and religious groups, became independent in 1965 and soon after the country’s policymakers focused on investment in education and development of human resource in science and technology. The economy was linked with global markets. Governance was rationalized and became free from corruption. Today, Singapore stands among the leading nations in the world. In Pakistan, ethnic and religious diversity is often seen as a problem due to widespread intolerance and extremism, investment has been made in promoting ideology instead of science and technology, and we pursued a strategy of relying on geopolitical rents as opposed to geo-economics. Today we stand among the fragile countries of the world. We could learn many lessons from countries like Singapore or Malaysia.
Anwar Sayab Khan
Bannu
Poverty has several dimensions in the rural areas of the country. Neither has the incidence of poverty been properly...
Despite the fact that Pakistan is rich in resources, it still lags behind other countries in the region and beyond. We...
It has only been a year since the BRT Green Line in Karachi became functional and news has already started pouring in...
Bank customers are facing many difficulties due to faulty ATM machines. These machines are either found out-of-order...
There must be millions of Pakistanis who have paid the required amount for their plot, plus development charges, but...
Deforestation is a global problem with far-reaching consequences. One of the most immediate and devastating impacts is...