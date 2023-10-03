Wrong path

Singapore, consisting of many different ethnic and religious groups, became independent in 1965 and soon after the country’s policymakers focused on investment in education and development of human resource in science and technology. The economy was linked with global markets. Governance was rationalized and became free from corruption. Today, Singapore stands among the leading nations in the world. In Pakistan, ethnic and religious diversity is often seen as a problem due to widespread intolerance and extremism, investment has been made in promoting ideology instead of science and technology, and we pursued a strategy of relying on geopolitical rents as opposed to geo-economics. Today we stand among the fragile countries of the world. We could learn many lessons from countries like Singapore or Malaysia.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu