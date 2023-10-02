Man shot dead

LAHORE:A 38-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons in the limits of Naulakha police on Sunday.

The victim identified as Bakht Munir was sitting at his shop in the Naulakha area when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire indiscriminately. As a result, Bakht Munir died on the spot while the accused rode away from the scene. On receiving the information, the police and the forensic team reached the spot and collected the evidences from the crime scene.

Three injured in roof collapse

Three people, including a girl, were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in the Thokar Niaz Baig area on Sunday. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and pulled out three survivors from the debris and shifted them to hospital. The injured were identified as Ishaq, 58, Maroofa 55, and Aqsa, 5.