Punjab achieves $2bn rice export milestone

LAHORE:Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Punjab government has achieved remarkable growth in the agriculture sector, marking a significant milestone in rice production following cotton.

This success story continues with the province not only meeting its own requirements but also being set to export rice worth a staggering $2 billion this year, contributing to Pakistan’s overall rice export value of $3 billion. This represents a 100 percent increase compared to the previous year’s $1 billion in rice exports from Punjab.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended his congratulations to the agriculture secretary and the dedicated team for this noteworthy achievement in rice production, following the success in cotton. He further expressed optimism that Pakistan’s rice exports could potentially reach $5 billion within the next two years.

Additionally, the Punjab is poised to witness a 125 per cent increase in cotton bales this year compared to the last. In light of this, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed efforts to stabilise and enhance the price of cotton. The Provincial Minister for Industry and Agriculture, SM Tanveer, along with the secretary of agriculture, will liaise with the federal government on this matter.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan will be approached to initiate the immediate purchase of cotton. The initial target for wheat production in Punjab stands at an impressive 40 million metric tonnes. To attain this goal, the recommendation is to employ quality seeds and commence wheat sowing by November 15. Furthermore, the province has set a target of cultivating oilseeds on 1.9 million acres of land. A special meeting convened in the Chief Minister’s Office, presided over by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, has approved crucial measures to achieve higher crop yields. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Industries and Agriculture SM Tanveer, along with high-ranking officers.