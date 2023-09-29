Confused customer

Usually, utility companies give each customer a distinctive reference number which facilitates payment of dues and the management of complaints. However, Lesco, in its wisdom and for no good reason, periodically and without any notice, changes the reference number.

Consequently when one tries to make online payment a message “bill already paid” comes up. Would it be too much to ask the utility company to facilitate rather than confuse the consumer?

Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh

Lahore