Canadian envoy visits PSX

KARACHI: The High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan, Leslie Scanlon, visited the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, along with other officials from the Canadian embassy, to discuss trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Scanlon was welcomed by PSX’s chief executive Farrukh H. Khan, board member Nadeem Naqvi, and the management team of the exchange, according to a PSX press release.

The two sides exchanged views on the current state of the economy and the capital markets in Pakistan, and explored ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment between Canada and Pakistan.

The Canadian delegation also toured the trading hall of the PSX and struck the gong to mark their visit to the exchange.